Dirt Bowl partners with UofL Health to give free health screenings and trainings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 54th annual Dirt Bowl returned to Shawnee Park and this year they have partnered with UofL Health to give free health trainings and screenings during the event.

A shooting put a halt to the basketball tournament last year and now they’re hoping an increased police presence and community partnerships will help change the newfound stigma surrounding the Louisville staple.

Sunday’s Dirt Bowl showing seemed like the event hadn’t skipped a beat since last year’s shooting and the organizers say they’re ready to move past it.

The focus now is to take care of who this event is all about, the community.

“It means a lot to a lot of people. The Dirt Bowl means a lot to a lot of people for many different reasons,” explained Dirt Bowl Co-Organizer Rayvon Churchill.

The Dirt Bowl is a summer staple in Louisville.

For 54 years, thousands of players and fans have filled parks in Louisville for city bragging rights and to come together as a community.

But after a man with warrants exchanged fire with LMPD during last year’s event, some have deemed the event dangerous.

Churchill says it doesn’t define them.

“That is just a very small fraction of the history of the Dirt Bowl and nothing like that happened before and we are hoping and praying that nothing like that happens again,” Churchill said.

To ensure this, Churchill says they’ve made safety adjustments with LMPD and how the event is policed... because for them safety comes first.

“The Dirt Bowl is about community and in your community, no matter what community you live in, the number one thing is you want to be safe and be safe where ever you go and we think their presence makes us feel safe,” Churchill shared.

Churchill says they have also partnered with UofL Health for the community.

A team from the hospital has been at Dirt Bowl every week to give free health screenings and trainings.

Sunday, they held a Stop the Bleed training to teach people how they can help save a life.

They say you should follow the ABC’s of stop the bleed to do it. A stands for alert as you call 911, then B, you locate the blood and wound and then C, you control the wound and pack it while applying pressure.

These are three steps their staff says anyone can learn.

“Everyone thinks you have to be a licensed professional to help save someone’s life but no anyone in the community can come take this training and put it into action and be able to save someone’s life,” explained UofL Health Community Health Worker Supervisor Kiara James.

UofL Health says they’re committed to getting out into the community and coming to those in need, especially those considered underserved.

“Black Louisvillians have one of the highest death rates in Louisville so as a healthcare organization our commitment is to have a higher life expectancy,” said UofL’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager Dr. Ishwanzya Rivers. “So if we’re in the community showing that getting a health screening and blood pressure checked could save your life, then we want to be a part of that.”

A commitment to health that UofL and the Dirt Bowl hopes keeps people coming back for years to come because they have no plans of going anywhere.

“Its a big thing for Louisville, not just West Louisville, not just black people, not just basketball players, this is a Louisville staple in a community that’s in Louisville,” said Churchill. “We’re a staple and we’re not going anywhere. We’re here to stay.”

UofL Health says they do quarterly Stop the Bleed trainings in the community for anyone to learn.

The Dirt Bowl Championship game is on Sunday August 6th.

