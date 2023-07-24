Elkhart woman among 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Tori Moore
Tori Moore(Family of Tori Moore)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WNDU) - Authorities say one of the victims of a deadly helicopter crash last week in Alaska is from Elkhart.

Tori Moore, 26, was one of four people killed when the helicopter crashed Thursday in a shallow lake on the remote North Slope.

Authorities say the 1996 Bell 206 helicopter crashed while transporting the Alaska Department of Natural Resources staff while they conducted fieldwork in the area. They were members of the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey.

“They said she had earned their utmost respect right away with how knowledgeable she was and what a go-getter she was,” said Kim Bickel, of Elkhart, Moore’s aunt.

Bickel said Moore was a talented athlete and valedictorian at Concord High School who went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University. While accomplishing so much, Moore maintained a selfless attitude.

“She’d go and help her friends, or she’d just take her sister out to lunch or they’d sit on and watch a Chicago Bears game with her mom - both her moms. I don’t really know what more to say except she was living her dream,” Bickel stated.

Concord High School Principal Dr. Seth Molnar released a statement on Monday:

The other three crash victims, which were identified as two other scientists and the helicopter’s pilot, were all from Alaska.

Alaska search and rescue divers recovered the bodies of the victims on Sunday from the sunken wreckage of their aircraft, which was found near the small coastal town of Wainwright.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Funeral arrangements for Moore are still pending.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated that Tori Moore was from South Bend. After 16 News Now spoke with the family on Monday, we learned she is an Elkhart native.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Louisville Mass Shooting

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...

City of St. Matthews to host ‘Wilt Week’ in honor of officer injured in mass shooting

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Julia Huffman
Money collected from all events will be presented to Officer Wilt and his family on Saturday, August 5th at the St. Matthews Potato Festival.

Louisville Metro

LMAS said the goat was found in 40299.

Louisville Metro Animal Services looking for owner of goat that was found

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Julia Huffman
LMAS said if the goat belongs to anyone, please come to 3528 Newburg Road. Business hours begin at 12 p.m.

Education

Jefferson County Public School bus

Bus routes released for 2023-24 JCPS school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Huffman
Parents can go online to the JCPS bus finder and type in their address and the school their child attends for more information.

Crime

Bullet Hole

Hearse driver shares moment when gunshots erupt near funeral service

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marresa Burke
Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Crime

LMPD car

Death investigation underway after body found in Algonquin neighborhood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julia Huffman
Louisville police said calls came in around 3 p.m. reporting a person down in the 1600 block of Brashear Drive.

Latest News

Louisville Metro

Norton Healthcare provided a construction and future programs and services update for Norton...

Norton Healthcare celebrates progress on construction of West Louisville Hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kennedy Hayes
The facility is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Kentucky

AppHarvest has filed for bankruptcy.

AppHarvest files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
The Kentucky-based agro-tech business has been dealing with difficulties over the past several months.

Kentucky

Toyota announced it would invest up to $5.7 million in Scott and Fayette county schools and...

Toyota announces $5.7 million investment in 2 Ky. school systems, STEM high school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Umbro
Toyota announced it would invest up to $5.7 million in Scott and Fayette county schools and Ignite Institute in northern Kentucky through its Driving Possibilities program.

Louisville Metro

Criminal defense attorney Rob Eggert in court on July 24, 2023.

Attorney for suspect in double homicide fights for face to face visits with client

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
Rob Eggert represents Karson Reitz, the man charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Michael Miller, 48, and Bradley Cross, 51. Reitz has claimed self-defense in the December 23, 2021 shootings.

Weather

WAVE Weather Alert Day

ALERT DAY - Strong Storms Possible This Evening

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kevin Harned
Thunderstorms possible this evening may be strong to briefly severe at times.

Louisville Metro

Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.

Parents sue Norton Healthcare over end-of-life care for young son

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
The parents said their son was awake and in pain for hours and even called out for help.