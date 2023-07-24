FORECAST: Heatwave continues

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 90s throughout the week

Isolated downpour possible today & tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny skies are in today’s forecast as temperatures rocket into the upper 80s and low 90s for afternoon highs. Isolated pop-up downpours are possible this afternoon and evening. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

We’ll slide into the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, especially west of I-65. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as we warm into the 90s for highs. Isolated downpours remain possible Wednesday night. It will be quite warm and muggy; lows only ease into the mid to upper 70s.

