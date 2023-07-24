Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Heatwave continues

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, July 24, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 90s throughout the week
  • Isolated downpour possible today & tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny skies are in today’s forecast as temperatures rocket into the upper 80s and low 90s for afternoon highs. Isolated pop-up downpours are possible this afternoon and evening. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

We’ll slide into the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, especially west of I-65. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as we warm into the 90s for highs. Isolated downpours remain possible Wednesday night. It will be quite warm and muggy; lows only ease into the mid to upper 70s.

Make sure you keep an eye on the free WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, July 24, 2023

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Man identified in fatal hit-and-run investigation; suspect still at large
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Parents sue Norton Healthcare over end-of-life care for young son
Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion emergency demolition set to begin
Jefferson County Public School bus
Bus routes released for 2023-24 JCPS school year

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, July 24, 2023
Dirt Bowl partners with UofL Health to give free health trainings
Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.
Flash flooding impacts Lake Forest Parkway
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed