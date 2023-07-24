Hearse driver shares moment when gunshots erupt near funeral service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearby gunshots interrupted a funeral service at Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.

Louisville police said a report was taken in the 1300 block of Cypress Street after shots were fired.

Police said there was a fight outside the church, but no one was injured in the incident.

Charlie Pigg was driving the hearse for a funeral service that took place that afternoon. An obituary showed services began around 12 p.m.

Pigg said about 10 minutes after the service started, gunshots rang through the Parkland neighborhood.

“10 to 15 minutes into the service, I heard gunfire down by the intersection,” Pigg said. “I looked, and it was a young man roughly under that traffic light there.”

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

“There are families where certain members don’t get along, and they’ll sit on opposite sides of the church, but I didn’t get any sense of any problems from this family,” Pigg said.

Pigg said LMPD found evidence of the shooting throughout the neighborhood, including shell casings in the street and sidewalk.

A homeowner alleges the bullet holes in his fence came from that evening.

After the shooting, members of Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and the funeral home workers calmed people down as best they could.

A police escort guided the family and body of the deceased back to the funeral home. The family plans to have a private service at a later date.

