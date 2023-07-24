Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hearse driver shares moment when gunshots erupt near funeral service

Bullet Hole
Bullet Hole(WAVE News)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearby gunshots interrupted a funeral service at Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.

Louisville police said a report was taken in the 1300 block of Cypress Street after shots were fired.

Police said there was a fight outside the church, but no one was injured in the incident.

Charlie Pigg was driving the hearse for a funeral service that took place that afternoon. An obituary showed services began around 12 p.m.

Pigg said about 10 minutes after the service started, gunshots rang through the Parkland neighborhood.

“10 to 15 minutes into the service, I heard gunfire down by the intersection,” Pigg said. “I looked, and it was a young man roughly under that traffic light there.”

Police said no arrests have been made at this time.

“There are families where certain members don’t get along, and they’ll sit on opposite sides of the church, but I didn’t get any sense of any problems from this family,” Pigg said.

Pigg said LMPD found evidence of the shooting throughout the neighborhood, including shell casings in the street and sidewalk.

A homeowner alleges the bullet holes in his fence came from that evening.

After the shooting, members of Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and the funeral home workers calmed people down as best they could.

A police escort guided the family and body of the deceased back to the funeral home. The family plans to have a private service at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff identified
Man identified in fatal hit-and-run investigation; suspect still at large
The fire broke out at Best Western Green Tree Inn in Clarksville, Indiana.
Clarksville firefighters battle heavy fire at southern Indiana hotel
Brittany Wilson's family gathers for a balloon release four years after her gruesome death.
Family of Brittany Wilson remembers her life 4 years after gruesome death
Aspartame
Aspartame declared possible carcinogen by World Health Organization

Latest News

LMPD car
Death investigation underway after body found in Algonquin neighborhood
Norton Healthcare provided a construction and future programs and services update for Norton...
Norton Healthcare celebrates progress on construction of West Louisville Hospital
AppHarvest has filed for bankruptcy.
AppHarvest files for bankruptcy
Toyota announced it would invest up to $5.7 million in Scott and Fayette county schools and...
Toyota announces $5.7 million investment in 2 Ky. school systems, STEM high school