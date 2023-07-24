Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion emergency demolition set to begin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An emergency demolition on Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion at Cherokee Park is beginning this week.

Last week, Louisville Metro Government issued an emergency demolition order after extensive deterioration of the structure had been found. Officials said it’s unstable and could possibly collapse.

Crews are expected to move in equipment in the area of the pavilion on Monday and the removal of the structure is planned for later this week.

Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation is conducting a public input process on a replacement structure with help from Mayor Craig Greenberg’s Office, Louisville Metro Council, and stakeholders like the Olmsted Parks Conservancy. There’s currently no timetable set on construction, according to an announcement.

For the June assessment, click here.

For the permit, click here.

