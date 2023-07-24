Contact Troubleshooters
Jury deliberates in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP...
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives outside Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey retired to begin deliberations on Monday on allegations against the actor by four men that date back two decades.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The case went to the jury about a month after the nine men and three women were seated in Southwark Crown Court.

Spacey’s defense lawyer said during closing arguments last week that three of the men are liars and he suggested jurors not convict him for making a “clumsy pass” at a fourth man.

The prosecutor called Spacey a “sexual bully” who took advantage of his power as a major celebrity and took what he wanted when he wanted it.

The acts alleged between 2001 and 2013 range from unwanted touching to aggressive crotch-grabbing and, in one instance, performing oral sex on an unconscious man.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

