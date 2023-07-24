Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro Animal Services looking for owner of goat that was found

LMAS said the goat was found in 40299.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services are looking for the owner of a goat that was found wandering in Louisville.

LMAS said if the goat belongs to anyone, please come to 3528 Newburg Road. Business hours begin at 12 p.m.

The goat is not available for adoption. Any unclaimed farm animal will go to a farm sanctuary or rescue.

