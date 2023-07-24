Norton Healthcare celebrates progress on construction of West Louisville Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Norton Healthcare celebrated installing the first steel beams for a new hospital in the West End of Louisville Monday.

The facility is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Norton West Louisville Hospital is the first newly constructed hospital in West Louisville in more than 150 years, Norton Healthcare said.

The $100 million investment for the new hospital, at the corner of 28th Street and Broadway, was announced by Norton Healthcare in Feb. 2022.

The organization has been working with the community on input for what the new hospital would provide.

Norton Healthcare said their team has made it a point to get people from the area involved with every aspect.

Houston Briscoe is a graduate of two organizations that partnered with Norton Healthcare for this project: Louisville Urban League’s Kentuckiana Builds program and Harmon Messer’s Urban Workforce Development Initiative.

”I grew up around the corner and it’s been there my whole life,” Briscoe said. “Nobody ever did nothing with this property. So seeing something going on with the property and knowing there is going to be growth in the neighborhood even more because of the hospital. It makes me feel good because I know it is going to be something, and I am doing something that is going to benefit more than just me, it is going to be a legacy I can leave behind knowing I put in some more work to make it right.”

Once completed, the hospital will provide primary care services, an emergency department, as well as inpatient care and outpatient services.

The hospital, the first west of 9th Street in more than a century, will include a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient treatment with 20 beds to start, operating rooms, imaging services, including X-ray, CT and MRI; and a pharmacy.

Outpatient services feature adult and pediatric primary care, OBGYN, cardiology, orthopedics, diabetes care and behavioral health services.

The hospital is part of Goodwill’s Opportunity Campus.

Chief Administrative Officer Corenza Townsend said the building will also have several special touches incorporated from the community feedback they’ve been gathering for months.

”Local artists’ work will be inside the hospital, and it will be just a warm and welcoming place not only where you can seek care, but build that relationship with your providers as well,” Chief Administrative Officer for Norton West Louisville Hospital Corenza Townsend said.

Saturday, July 29, Norton Health Care said they are having a beam signing at Shawnee Boys and Girls Club. Community members are invited to come by and sign a beam that will become part of the hospital.

For anyone interested in working at the hospital, recruitment starts in the spring or summer of 2024.

