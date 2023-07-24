Person hurt after going over Cumberland Falls

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A large rescue operation had to be conducted at Cumberland Falls.

It happened Friday evening.

Deputies say it was reported a person went over the falls in a kayak and was spotted by people below. Park rangers and deputies were joined by Whitley County EMS, local fire and rescue, and other people at the park.

Whitley County Emergency Management officials say the man was with a group of other kayakers when, for some reason, he went over the falls

They say the man was alert and talking but did sustain “suspected undisclosed injuries.” He was taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

The sheriff’s office says it is against the law to go over the falls and puts first responders in danger when they have to rescue people that do.

It’s not yet clear if the man will face any charges.

