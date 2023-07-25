Contact Troubleshooters
30-year-old Hardin County man sentenced 40 years on child porn charges

Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 30-year-old Hardin County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Court documents said Michael Smith made videos of his sexual abuse to a minor and then uploaded images and videos of child pornography to a cloud-based storage application through the internet.

Smith’s 40-year sentence will be followed by a 20-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

He has also been ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution to the victims.

“I commend the FBI and LMPD for their investigation of this case as well as AUSA McKiness for his work prosecuting Smith,” said U.S. Attorney Bennett. “The sexual exploitation of children in the Western District is a top priority of this office. We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who harm our children.”

