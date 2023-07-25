812 Vintage Store in New Albany celebrates 3 year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old New Albany business owner celebrated three years since opening his business Tuesday.

Ryan Shean said he decided to chase his dream at 20 years old, creating 812 Vintage.

Shean said they re-stock around 200 products each week and there’s always something new to see.

The shop on Pearl Street has vintage shirts, shoes, hats, posters and more. Shean said almost everything is made in the U.S. and most of his products are from the 1980s and 90s.

“I was in college for a year doing business,” Shean said. “I was like I don’t really want to do this, I want to go do my own thing. It’s really unique to see just people smile when they find a piece of clothing that they had in the past, or they even, older generations come in and go oh I had that as a kid.”

The store in New Albany opened three years ago, just a few months after COVID-19 was declared a global health emergency.

812 Vintage has survived several challenges through the years, including the Sherman Minton Bridge Renewal project and ongoing Main Street construction. People who live in New Albany said businesses support one another.

”I love people that are passionate about what they do and will chase that American dream, and that’s exactly what Ryan is,” resident Andrew Nicholson said.

To celebrate the anniversary, everything is 20% off through Sunday.

“I just hope I can be here for many more years,” Shean said.

