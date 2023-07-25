Contact Troubleshooters
Bardstown police asking the public for help identifying theft suspect

Theft suspect
Theft suspect(Bardstown Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

In a post shared on their Facebook, BPD said the theft happened in the area of Wheeling Avenue on July 7 around 1:30 a.m.

(Story continues below)

If anyone knows this person, please call BPS at (502) 348-6811, or to remain anonymous, dial (502) 348-HEAT (4328).

