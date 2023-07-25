Boyfriend of Lynnden Bray has bond lowered on unrelated arson charges

Contact Troubleshooters
Boyfriend of missing woman who died in Jefferson Memorial Forest has bond lowered on arson charges
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The boyfriend of a missing woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest appeared in court Monday.

Timothy Winterholler, 37, is facing charges unrelated to the death of his 24-year-old girlfriend Lynnden Bray.

Winterholler faces arson charges after he apparently told police he set a fire inside Bray’s car in the same place where she was last seen. The couple had allegedly been in an argument.

He was the person who reported Bray missing on July 13.

Bray was found dead the next day. The Jefferson County coroner listed her cause of death as ligature hanging, which differs from the more common suspension hanging.

Police haven’t determined if Bray’s death was a suicide.

On Monday, the judge lowered Winterholler’s bond to $25,000 full cash.

Bray’s case is still under investigation.

WAVE News would like to reiterate that Winterholler was not arrested and charged in connection to Bray’s death.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

