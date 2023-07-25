Contact Troubleshooters
Dave Chappelle coming to Lexington

The Dave Chappelle Live tour will include a stop in downtown Lexington on Tuesday, September 12...
The Dave Chappelle Live tour will include a stop in downtown Lexington on Tuesday, September 12 at Rupp Arena.(Netflix)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dave Chappelle is coming to Lexington.

The Dave Chappelle Live tour will include a stop in downtown Lexington on Tuesday, September 12 at Rupp Arena.

Tickets will be available starting with local presales on Wednesday, July 26. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at the show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cell phone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

