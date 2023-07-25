Domestic situation leads to officer-invovled shooting in Anchorage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man suspected of domestic violence is in the hospital after he was shot by a St. Matthews officer in Anchorage early Tuesday.

St. Matthews PD Chief Barry Wilkerson said a woman went to the Anchorage Police Department around 3:30 a.m. who was injured in a domestic situation.

Further investigation revealed the suspect had felony bench warrants out of Boone County.

Multiple agencies responded to the 1000 block of Bellewood Road to make contact with the suspect.

While trying to make contact, the suspect came to the door and then barricaded himself inside.

Police tried to negotiate with the suspect for several hours before the Hostage Negotiation Team and SWAT team were called in for assistance.

During negotiations, Wilkerson said the suspect approached officers in a “threatening manner” armed with a weapon.

“Our officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject,” Wilkerson said. “Fortunately, with our SWAT Team, we do have medics on scene. The subject was rendered first aid immediately and was transported to University Hospital.”

No other information was provided.

Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will be handling the investigation.

(Watch the full statement below)

It happened early Tuesday in the 1000 block of Bellewood Road

