Father who dedicated 40 years of life searching for missing daughter has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A father who spent 40 years looking for his missing daughter has died.

According to an obituary, Anatoly Gotlib passed away on July 22nd in Louisville.

His daughter, Ann Gotlib, was only 12 years old when she disappeared from Bashford Manor Mall.

Ann vanished on her first day of summer vacation in 1983. Her disappearance was presumed abduction and never seen again.

Her bicycle was found leaning against a wall of Bacon’s department store. Ann’s body was never found.

No one was ever charged with her abduction.

The case became known as Louisville’s greatest mystery.

Her disappearance was one of the first to put a national spotlight on missing children.

Anatoly was a Ukrainian immigrant living in Louisville with his family.

The Gotlib’s and the community searched extensively for Ann.

Her case is still on LMPD’s website.

Anatoly was 84 years old when he passed away.

