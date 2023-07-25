FORECAST: Heat ramps up as the week ends

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORIES in place Thursday & Friday; heat index near 105°

Isolated downpours possible today & tomorrow

Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures warm into the low 90s for highs. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening as a disturbance approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight as our next system moves through the area. Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be hot! Highs jump into the low to mid-90s tomorrow, but the humidity will make it feel like close to 100° (A Heat Advisory is in place). While a stray downpour is possible in the morning, the afternoon looks mainly dry. The warm and muggy weather remains Thursday night. Lows only ease into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

A Heat Advisory is in place for Friday as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s for highs; the humidity will push the heat index to near 105°

