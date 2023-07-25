Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot, humid through the weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 90s throughout the week
  • Isolated downpour possible today & tomorrow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny skies remain in today’s forecast as temperatures rocket into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Isolated pop-up downpours are possible this afternoon and evening but most will stay dry. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

We’ll slide into the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday morning. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as we warm into the 90s for highs. Isolated downpours remain possible Wednesday night. It will be quite warm and muggy; lows only ease into the mid to upper 70s.

Heat, humidity, and isolated downpours remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

