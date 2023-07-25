Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hottest of 2023 so far this week with lower storm chances

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and muggy overnight with only an isolated downpour chance
  • Mid 90s with heat index values near 100° by Thursday and Friday
  • Scattered storms possible late Wednesday, and again on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear skies will rule the early part of the overnight hours, but a few isolated downpours and thunderstorms are possible later on.

Lows tonight will be in the muggy 70s.

Wednesday is a hot day in the mid-90s, but there is an increasing chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms heading toward the evening as a disturbance aloft approaches.

Severe weather is not expected.

Scattered storm chances peak late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as a disturbance moves through.

Expect the warmest night we’ve had in 2023 so far, as lows only get down into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday looks to tie for the hottest day of the week, and consequently the hottest day of 2023 so far. Highs in the mid-90s and heat index values near 100° will be met with only a small storm chance during the afternoon hours.

Friday is a near-repeat of Thursday with an even lower rain chance, but by Saturday we’ll watch a front move in from the north.

This front will trigger scattered storm chances Saturday afternoon and evening.

Despite the front moving through late Saturday into early Sunday, we still expect highs in the lower 90s early next week as this extended heat wave continues.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

