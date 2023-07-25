Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

How UPS and Teamsters reaching an agreement will affect Kentucky?

A work shutdown looks to have been avoided as UPS reaches a tentative agreement on Monday with the teamsters union, representing employees.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A work shutdown looks to have been avoided as UPS reached a tentative agreement on Monday with the teamsters union, representing employees.

There are around 25,000 UPS workers across the state of Kentucky. One thousand of those UPS employees work in Lexington under the Teamsters banner.

They were just a week away from taking part in the shipping giant’s first strike in more than a quarter century. However, Monday morning, the union announced that it had negotiated a historic tentative agreement with the company.

It comes after talks had broken down earlier this month, leading to practice protests throughout the Commonwealth.

Teamsters Local 651 President James Brant represents 2,200 UPS workers in central and eastern Kentucky. Brant told us wages were the key issue creating a gap between union and company. However, UPS seems to have bridged it in the end, as the teamsters write on social media that they’ve secured an “overwhelmingly lucrative contract.”

The Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Jason Bailey, says this should stand to benefit the company in the long run as well.

“When they provide good pay and good working conditions, they’re better able to retain workers, and that’s difficult in this environment with a very tight labor market. Their ability to provide career employment at better wages is going to help their productivity,” said Bailey.

Union members countrywide still have to vote to approve this contract that the teamsters worked on at the national level.

Brant says he will head to DC this weekend to learn the specific terms of the deal and then bring it back to his teamsters for a vote.

For now, it appears that the crisis has been averted.

The Teamsters say that voting will be done electronically. It is set to begin on August 3 and conclude on August 22.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car speeds away after hitting Mead.
Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Ann Gotlib
Father who dedicated 40 years of life searching for missing daughter has died
Theft suspect
Bardstown police asking the public for help identifying theft suspect
Anchorage OIS scene
Domestic situation leads to officer-invovled shooting in Anchorage

Latest News

Courtesy: Kosair for Kids
Kosair for Kids hosting Christmas in July toy drive
GCCS students back for first day of class
LMPD investigating after 2 dead in separate early morning shootings
Greater Clark County Schools First Day
UPDATE: I-264 West in Shively reopens after fatal crash