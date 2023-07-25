‘I won the lottery!’: Louisville man wins $50,000 Powerball prize

Contact Troubleshooters
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has won his biggest lottery prize after playing for years.

Edman Cundiff won a $50,000 Powerball prize from the July 17 drawing.

His ticket matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize.

The Kentucky lottery said Cundiff bought two sets of numbers for a chance at the $900 million jackpot.

Cundiff is a member of the Bonnycastle Club in Louisville.

He told lottery officials he got a call from the president of the private club wondering whether he had bought a ticket.

“He said, ‘Did you buy a ticket last night? You probably need to check it,’” Cundiff shared.

Cundiff said he looked at the ticket and couldn’t believe it when he saw the winning numbers. He scanned his ticket using the Kentucky Lottery App to double-check.

The first person he told was his wife, Janet.

Cundiff told her, “I won the lottery!”

“He’s been playing the lottery for 30 years, so this is big,” Janet said.

Cundiff received a check for $35,750 after taxes. The couple said they are going to use the winnings to pay off some bills in preparation for retirement.

Bonnycastle Club will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.

Congratulations, Edman, you’re a winner!

