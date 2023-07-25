JCPS preps for major transportation changes ahead of school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools are preparing families for some of the major changes ahead in the upcoming school year.

Most notably, new staggered school start times will change a majority of students’ schedules.

There are new bus stops, and given the new start times at school, there are new pickups and drop-off times.

Parents of JCPS students can find more information through the JCPS’s Bus Finder website.

The bus that picks students up will no longer always be the same one that brings them home.

The district acknowledged this may make things more complicated for certain families, but it means thousands of students who were missing class, or staying late because of their bus routes, won’t have to anymore.

”I heard from parents over and over again last year that, ‘my child is having to sit at school for an hour and a half after school because of double and triple routes’, which we’ve eliminated,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “You’re probably not hearing from those families whose kids are now being picked up 20 minutes after school to be taken home.”

Pollio said that for the first time in years, the district has more bus drivers than bus routes. Still, around 100 bus driver positions remain unoccupied.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.