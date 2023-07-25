Knott County flood survivors fighting trauma with faith

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Almost one year ago, Daniel and Ruby Jacobs were in a life threatening battle against flood water that tore through their home.

Later in October, the couple moved back into their home with the help of family and volunteers.

Even though the Jacobs have their home remodeled with pictures of family and new furniture, the recovery process has been long.

“It’s been very traumatic on us and our lives have changed quite a bit physically and mentally, especially because it’s taken a real toll on our lives because of the fact of what we went through at our age, and our mental capacity is just not what it used to be,” said Daniel Jacobs.

The couple is still working to renovate their property. Every day a new job is at hand, including hopes to rebuild a retaining wall between their home and the stream, but that has continually been pushed back because of a gas line in the ground.

Since neither of the two are able to move well, they are having trouble getting things done without the help of family members.

“I am not physically able to do what little I’ve done. I work maybe an hour, and then I have to take off an hour,” said Daniel Jacobs.

As a result, they have had to spend most of their savings.

Daniel and Ruby Jacobs are however continuing to fight trauma and difficulties with faith.

“We’re thankful for all things, but most of all, we’re thankful that God has been our bread and butter. Our stability in our lives,” said Daniel Jacobs.

Now the couple plans to spend the rest of their lives in the hollow they have spent decades in together.

”At our age, we know we’re not gonna be here too much longer. We can’t because of our age and our health, but we want to live here the remainder of our lives and we want to die here, but we’re looking forward to a better place than this,” said Daniel Jacobs.

The Jacobs have been married for more than 60 years, and they plan to continue impacting the community with God’s grace.

