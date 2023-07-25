Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE: Discussion being held on JCPS bus transportation plans

(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and JCPS Chief Operating Officer Chris Perkins are discussing the school bus transportation this morning at the Nichols Bus Compound.

Topics planned to be discussed include additional school start times, the bus driver shortage, and technology to help students find the nearest bus stop.

Watch the school bus transportation plans discussion here on the WAVE Now Livestream. WAVE News Midday starts at 11 a.m. with live coverage.

