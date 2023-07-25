Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD arrests man in connection to crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

Musa Msafiri was arrested Sunday.
Musa Msafiri was arrested Sunday.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing intoxication charges after police arrested him in connection to a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

Court documents said the crash happened Sunday around 8:34 p.m. at the intersection of La Salle Avenue and Bluegrass Avenue.

Police said 57-year-old Musa Msafiri was headed south on La Salle Ave when he failed to yield the right away to a motorcyclist traveling east on Bluegrass Ave.

Msafiri pulled out in front of the motorcyclist, causing them to crash into the side of the car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they found an open Corona beet bottle inside the car.

Msafiri was arrested and charged with assault and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

