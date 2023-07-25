Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges

Michael Broughton, 33
Michael Broughton, 33(Bullitt County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview police officers arrested a Louisville man on human trafficking charges Saturday.

Court documents said an undercover officer arranged to meet with a woman, who agreed to perform sexual acts in return for money.

When the car arrived at the meeting location in Hillview, the officer said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

During a search of the car, the officer found a clear glass pipe under the passenger seat with residue inside it.

Documents said the officer also found a clear plastic bag under the passenger side floorboard containing what is believed to be gravel heroin.

Accompanying the woman was 33-year-old Michael Broughton.

Broughton told the officer he didn’t know the woman very well and that he was just along for the ride.

The woman claimed she was Broughton’s girlfriend and that they had been together for several weeks. She told the officer she and Broughton stay together at nearby hotels.

After questioning, officers determined that Broughton is “financially benefiting, providing transportation, and threatens the use of force to coerce the female to provide sexual acts of service,” according to the arrest report.

The woman told police Broughton has threatened to kill her family, leave her, destroy her property and ruin her life if she does not “turn a trick” to bring in money.

She also said that he will set up appointments for her and tells her when they will be there and where she needs to go.

Documents said the woman claimed Broughton takes the money she makes and buys drugs with it, along with other things.

She said Broughton has no job, and that she is the only form of revenue he has.

Officers arrested Broughton and charged him with one count of human trafficking, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center. Broughton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 1.

