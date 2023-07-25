Mammoth Cave amusement park gets new name and new owner

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been three years since someone’s zipped on the Kentucky Action Park zipline or barreled downhill on the alpine coaster, but the park is back in business under a new name, Mammoth Valley Park.

“We used to come up here with my family, this was always such a cool place. It was so disappointing to find out it closed,” said Mammoth Valley Park Owner Robert Reynolds. “I ended up catching wind that the park was up for sale and it looked like a challenge I was ready to accept.”

Reynolds didn’t have much skin in the amusement park game, leaning more towards the pig skin as a former linebacker for the Tennessee Titans.

“This is definitely all new to me. But fortunately the family we purchased this from, the Carey family, have been so great and really we wouldn’t have been able to get this place open without Ricky’s help,” Reynolds said.

The park contains the original rides of its predecessor, with Reynolds saying despite not being active for three years only needed minimal repairs.

“A lot of it is just painting and cleaning up. Everything was still here and in working order,” Reynolds said. “We’ve just spent the past three months with our hard working staff getting this place up and running.”

As far as anything new, Reynolds says things are coming but patience is key.

“We definitely have big plans for the park. We’re researching a few different attractions to bring here,” Reynolds said. “We don’t have anything dialed in yet but just stay tuned because there will be more things coming.”

Mammoth Valley Park is already open for business, but the park’s grand opening will be Thursday Aug. 3.

For more information on the park visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.