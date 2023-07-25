Man in critical condition from Routt Road crash dies at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was in critical condition after a recent crash in Louisville has died.

Louisville Metro police said officers were called to a crash in the 7400 block of Routt Road on Friday around 12:20 p.m. Police said the man was heading south when he ran into a ditch while trying to drive around a curve, which had caused the car to roll over.

Louisville Metro EMS took him to University of Louisville Hospital and the Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit was informed on Tuesday that he died there.

The crash is still being investigated and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is expected to release his identity.

