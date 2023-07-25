Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus found in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has confirmed there were mosquitoes found infected with the West Nile virus in Jefferson County.

Fogging operations will be conducted in the Iroquois area, according to a release.

No human cases have been confirmed in Jefferson County. The health department said people infected with West Nile virus usually show relatively mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Check if your area will be fogged by clicking here or calling the mosquito hotline at (502) 574-6641.

