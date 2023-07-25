Contact Troubleshooters
Names and arrangements announced for Floyd County teens killed in weekend crash

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Schools Facebook(Floyd County Schools Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A weekend crash left two teenagers dead in Floyd County.

It happened early Sunday morning on Route 680 in the Branham Creek community.

Police say the truck involved left the road and overturned. There were six people inside at the time. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post on the Floyd County Schools Facebook page, officials confirmed those who were killed in the crash were Prestonsburg High School students, 16-year-old Kendra Jade Moreno, and 14-year-old MaKenna Reese Barnett.

Superintendent Anna Shepherd said grief counselors were at the high school, Adams Middle School and Allen Elementary School on Monday.

A funeral for both is set to be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday inside the gymnasium at Prestonsburg High School.

The other four were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. We do not know their current condition.

No word on what caused the truck to leave the road.

