Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of murdering WKU student

BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.
BGPD has a warrant for the arrest of Malik Jones accused of murdering a WKU student.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Caitlin Huff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police have released the name and mugshot of a man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of Ayanna Morgan.

Morgan was shot Sunday night at the Muse BG apartments on Russellville Road in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Police said she was airlifted to a Nashville hospital where she died from her injuries Monday morning.

She was a 21-year-old WKU student from Savannah, Georgia.

According to Bowling Green Police Department, an active arrest warrant for the murder of Morgan has been issued against Malik Jones.

BGPD said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him do not approach him call 911.

If you have any information about his whereabouts you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (270) 781-2583.

