Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide

Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith(Hardin County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Radcliff police officers have made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that happened at a Waffle House over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Waffle House on 188 South Dixie Boulevard.

Court documents said video surveillance showed 33-year-old Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith talking to another person about taking a firearm from one of the victims, who was later killed.

Bowser-Highsmith is then said to assist with the plan to take the firearm and in the process, two men were shot and killed.

According to the Hardin County coroner, the victims were identified as 30-year-old Carlos Bello of Radcliff and 19-year-old Shane Estrada of Vine Grove.

Police said Bowser-Highsmith then shot at a car leaving the Waffle House multiple times.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of complicity to murder, complicity to robbery, and attempted murder.

Bowser-Highsmith admitted to police his involvement in the crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

