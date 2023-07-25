Russellville man preserves history by restoring cemetery stones

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - David Wilkins has been spending his days in Russellville’s Maple Grove Cemetery restoring monuments that have fallen into disrepair.

For the past 30 years, Wilkins has traveled to multiple states to restore countless graves.

“What we’re trying to do is to preserve the face of these monuments at the very least because many times, when people pass, that’s the only documentation we have that they’ve ever existed,” he said.

He discovered his passion for cemetery restoration in the 1990′s when researching his own family history led him to the grave of Eliza Ann Burr.

She was the grand-niece of the third Vice President, Aaron Burr and also one of David’s great-great Grandmothers.

When he found the grave, it had been broken for what must’ve been decades. However, when picking up the pieces, he found that the parts of the stone buried in layers of dirt had been protected by time and preserved.

This discovery inspired him to go to school and learn the art of cemetery restoration.

Families have hired Wilkins to restore graves in family plots and cemeteries.

He mostly does it for his love of history and believes that monument preservation benefits the entire community.

“It’s not really a business but it’s my business to see that this stuff is done right,” Wilkins said.

The right way of cleaning a memorial involves specific types of brushes that do not wear away the surfaces and a specialized cleaner that prevents the growth of mold and lichens on the stone.

He says that the history lessons we learn from cemeteries don’t always come from famous graves. It’s about where the people have been and the parts they’ve played in the region’s history. It also teaches us who we are and where we come from, he said.

While not everyone is able to visit the grave of a distant relative, cemeteries can give us an idea of what life was like in our towns and cities during certain periods of time. He said each marker tells a story of a time long forgotten.

While ensuring that those stories are preserved for future generations, Wilkins said he finds joy and health benefits in the work he does.

“It’s a little exercise, it’s getting out in the sun a little bit. We can even take shade out if we’re light sensitive. The sky’s the limit on what we can do out here,” he said.

To him, the preservation and restoration work he is doing in the cemeteries is not just taking care of the past, but an investment in the future.

“It’s all about humanity and preserving our heritage in the future,” Wilkins said.

