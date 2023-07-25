Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville dental school student was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Mellwood Avenue and Stevenson Avenue around 2:50 a.m.

Police said a dark passenger vehicle was headed east at a high rate of speed on Mellwood Ave. when they hit 26-year-old Chase Mead head-on.

Mead was riding a scooter westbound on Mellwood when the crash happened. Police said the car fled the scene before officers could arrive.

A video from a nearby business revealed part of what happened that night. Business owners said there were multiple cameras recording in the area when Mead was killed.

In one of the videos, Mead is seen riding on his scooter before he was fatally hit.

After, a dark-colored car is seen speeding away. A few bystanders stop, including another person on a scooter.

In the video, it sounds like someone is heard saying the car was a Nissan.

However, the only description LMPD has given is that it’s a dark-colored car. They haven’t identified a brand.

Business owners on Mellwood said they’re not surprised something like this happened.

They said they see cars speeding, and other bizarre incidents happen every day.

On Monday, they said an LMPD officer and a semi-truck were involved in a minor accident at Mellwood and Frankfort. LMPD says the semi-clipped the officer’s mirror.

The business owners said they talked to the city about traffic issues in the area but claim no one listens.

Electric scooters are a convenient way to get around town, but the U..S Consumer Product Safety Commission said e-scooter injuries are on the rise.

The agency reports from 2017 to 2021, 68 people died while riding them.

CPSC also said e-scooter injuries more than tripled from 7700 in 2017 to 25,400 in 2020.

LMPD is asking for any information that can lead them to find the driver.

