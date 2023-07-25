Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver

Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville dental school student was killed in a deadly hit-and-run in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday morning.

The crash happened at Mellwood Avenue and Stevenson Avenue around 2:50 a.m.

Police said a dark passenger vehicle was headed east at a high rate of speed on Mellwood Ave. when they hit 26-year-old Chase Mead head-on.

Mead was riding a scooter westbound on Mellwood when the crash happened. Police said the car fled the scene before officers could arrive.

A video from a nearby business revealed part of what happened that night. Business owners said there were multiple cameras recording in the area when Mead was killed.

In one of the videos, Mead is seen riding on his scooter before he was fatally hit.

After, a dark-colored car is seen speeding away. A few bystanders stop, including another person on a scooter.

In the video, it sounds like someone is heard saying the car was a Nissan.

However, the only description LMPD has given is that it’s a dark-colored car. They haven’t identified a brand.

Business owners on Mellwood said they’re not surprised something like this happened.

They said they see cars speeding, and other bizarre incidents happen every day.

On Monday, they said an LMPD officer and a semi-truck were involved in a minor accident at Mellwood and Frankfort. LMPD says the semi-clipped the officer’s mirror.

The business owners said they talked to the city about traffic issues in the area but claim no one listens.

Electric scooters are a convenient way to get around town, but the U..S Consumer Product Safety Commission said e-scooter injuries are on the rise.

The agency reports from 2017 to 2021, 68 people died while riding them.

CPSC also said e-scooter injuries more than tripled from 7700 in 2017 to 25,400 in 2020.

LMPD is asking for any information that can lead them to find the driver.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Man identified in fatal hit-and-run investigation; suspect still at large
Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion emergency demolition set to begin
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Parents sue Norton Healthcare over end-of-life care for young son
2 killed in double homicide at Waffle House in Radcliff identified

Latest News

Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
37-year-old Timothy Winterholler
Boyfriend of Lynnden Bray has bond lowered on unrelated arson charges
Attorney for suspect in double homicide fights for face to face visits with client
Hearse driver shares moment when gunshots erupt near funeral service