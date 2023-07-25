Suspect taken to UofL Hospital after officer-involved shooting in Anchorage neighborhood
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was an officer-involved shooting in Louisville’s Anchorage neighborhood Tuesday morning.
It is known that a St. Matthews police officer was involved and is alright. The suspect is still alive and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. There are no specifics in the extent of their injuries.
Details of the shooting are still developing.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.