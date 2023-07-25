Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS and Teamsters have reached an tentative agreement.

A strike has been avoided now that a new contract is set.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Man identified in fatal hit-and-run investigation; suspect still at large
Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion emergency demolition set to begin
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Parents sue Norton Healthcare over end-of-life care for young son
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide

Latest News

Man in critical condition from Routt Road crash dies at UofL Hospital
Suspect taken to UofL Hospital after officer-involved shooting in Anchorage neighborhood
Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus found in Jefferson County
Discussion held on JCPS bus transportation plans