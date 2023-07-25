UPS, Teamsters reach tentative agreement
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS and Teamsters have reached an tentative agreement.
A strike has been avoided now that a new contract is set.
This is a developing story.
💥“WE’VE CHANGED THE GAME”: TEAMSTERS WIN HISTORIC UPS CONTRACT💥— Teamsters (@Teamsters) July 25, 2023
Today, the #Teamsters reached the most historic tentative agreement for workers in the history of @UPS, protecting and rewarding more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters nationwide. #1u pic.twitter.com/4Ap3j4XUTD
