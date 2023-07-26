Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead, 2 in serious condition after crash on Dixie Highway

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway at West Orell Road around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation shows that an SUV was traveling south on Dixie Highway. As that SUV approached the intersection, another SUV tried to cross Dixie Highway heading east from West Orell Road just before the crash.

The driver and passenger from the SUV that tried to cross Dixie were taken to UofL Hospital where the passenger later died from his injuries, Mitchell said. The drive is in critical condition. The driver of the SUV that was traveling south on Dixie was also taken to UofL Hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car speeds away after hitting Mead.
Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Ann Gotlib
Father who dedicated 40 years of life searching for missing daughter has died
Michael Broughton, 33
Louisville man arrested on human trafficking charges
Anchorage OIS scene
Domestic situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Anchorage

Latest News

Residents stop what they’re doing to meet LMPD’s new Chief of Police
The 44,000-square-foot center offers specialized services to Kentuckians with visual...
Charles W. McDowell Center for the Blind celebrates renovated dorms
JCPS officials are also clearing up rumors that students at Echo Trail Middle School may have...
‘Will the bathrooms work before first day of school?’ Echo Trail Middle’s concerns explained
Louisville Metro Public Works plans on paving 200 miles of roads