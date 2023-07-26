1 dead, 2 in serious condition after crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway at West Orell Road around 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation shows that an SUV was traveling south on Dixie Highway. As that SUV approached the intersection, another SUV tried to cross Dixie Highway heading east from West Orell Road just before the crash.

The driver and passenger from the SUV that tried to cross Dixie were taken to UofL Hospital where the passenger later died from his injuries, Mitchell said. The drive is in critical condition. The driver of the SUV that was traveling south on Dixie was also taken to UofL Hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

