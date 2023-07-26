2 crashes in Elizabethtown cause road closures until further notice
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - There are two traffic alerts drivers should be aware of in the Elizabethtown area.
Elizabethtown City Government recommends avoiding these two areas on Wednesday:
- East Dixie Avenue between the square and New Glendale Road due to a serious collision and hazmat spill
- 600 block of Pear Orchard Road Northwest due to a reported overturned vehicle
These roadways will stay closed until further notice.
