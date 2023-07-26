2 crashes in Elizabethtown cause road closures until further notice

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - There are two traffic alerts drivers should be aware of in the Elizabethtown area.

Elizabethtown City Government recommends avoiding these two areas on Wednesday:

East Dixie Avenue between the square and New Glendale Road due to a serious collision and hazmat spill



600 block of Pear Orchard Road Northwest due to a reported overturned vehicle

These roadways will stay closed until further notice.

