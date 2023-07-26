Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 crashes in Elizabethtown cause road closures until further notice

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - There are two traffic alerts drivers should be aware of in the Elizabethtown area.

Elizabethtown City Government recommends avoiding these two areas on Wednesday:

  • East Dixie Avenue between the square and New Glendale Road due to a serious collision and hazmat spill
  • 600 block of Pear Orchard Road Northwest due to a reported overturned vehicle

These roadways will stay closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car speeds away after hitting Mead.
Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Ann Gotlib
Father who dedicated 40 years of life searching for missing daughter has died
Theft suspect
Bardstown police asking the public for help identifying theft suspect
Anchorage OIS scene
Domestic situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Anchorage

Latest News

LIVE: Mayor Greenberg providing update on 2023 paving season for Metro Public Works
Courtesy: Kosair for Kids
Kosair for Kids hosting Christmas in July toy drive
GCCS students back for first day of class
LMPD investigating after 2 dead in separate early morning shootings