Charles W. McDowell Center for the Blind celebrates renovated dorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Charles W. McDowell Center for the Blind celebrated its newly renovated dorms on Wednesday. They hosted an open house to showcase the new space.

The residential part of the center had to close in March 2020 when the COVID pandemic started. Since then, the center has repaired the plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

They were also able to renovate and update the dorm space to bring more comfort and safety features to those who live there.

Kentuckians who have lost their vision can benefit from peer support if they live in the residential building.

“We’ve been here for 29 years and the last three years have been a really different time for us, a really difficult time,” Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Blind Services Division Director Helga Gilbert said. “Because individuals who have lost their vision feel very isolated, and being able to come to Louisville and stay at this facility is a tremendously important thing.”

The 44,000-square-foot center offers specialized services to Kentuckians with visual disabilities who want to learn skills for both independent living and employment.

