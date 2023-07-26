Clarksville Fire Department Chief Brandon Skaggs to receive first responder award

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Chief Brandon Skaggs with the Clarksville Fire Department has been selected to receive a first responder award in August.

Skaggs will be awarded the Diane Fischer Award of Excellence in the First Responder/Healthcare at the annual Norman Melhiser Samaritan Awards Gala.

An independent panel of six judges selected Skaggs as the recipient based on his demonstration to make significant, positive contributions to the community.

According to the Clarksville release, Skaggs has worked diligently to improve the department in many ways, including crews’ response times and firefighter training to community outreach and education.

“I’m very honored and humbled to receive this award,” Skaggs said. “I have dedicated my life and career to serving others in need of emergency medical care. Being a first responder has been very rewarding and humbling over the last 25 years. This service can’t be provided by one person or agency, so for that, I’m grateful for the team of people that I get to work with in Clark County and from IDHS.”

The celebration will take place Aug. 17 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery.

