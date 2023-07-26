Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Clarksville Fire Department Chief Brandon Skaggs to receive first responder award

Chief Brandon Skaggs with the Clarksville Fire Department
Chief Brandon Skaggs with the Clarksville Fire Department(Town of Clarksville)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Chief Brandon Skaggs with the Clarksville Fire Department has been selected to receive a first responder award in August.

Skaggs will be awarded the Diane Fischer Award of Excellence in the First Responder/Healthcare at the annual Norman Melhiser Samaritan Awards Gala.

An independent panel of six judges selected Skaggs as the recipient based on his demonstration to make significant, positive contributions to the community. 

According to the Clarksville release, Skaggs has worked diligently to improve the department in many ways, including crews’ response times and firefighter training to community outreach and education.

“I’m very honored and humbled to receive this award,” Skaggs said.  “I have dedicated my life and career to serving others in need of emergency medical care. Being a first responder has been very rewarding and humbling over the last 25 years.  This service can’t be provided by one person or agency, so for that, I’m grateful for the team of people that I get to work with in Clark County and from IDHS.”

The celebration will take place Aug. 17 at Huber’s Orchard and Winery.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Man identified in fatal hit-and-run investigation; suspect still at large
Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville,. Ky.
Parents sue Norton Healthcare over end-of-life care for young son
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion emergency demolition set to begin

Latest News

EV charger
New electric vehicle charger coming to Frankfort Avenue
Keeneland’s Fall Meet 2022 begins October 6
Keeneland 2023 Fall Meet tickets to go on sale in August
Congrats, Edman!
‘I won the lottery!’: Louisville man wins $50,000 Powerball prize
Still photo of handcuffs.
30-year-old Hardin County man sentenced 40 years on child porn charges