Doctors recommend caution in summer heat wave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – As a massive heat wave grips WAVE Country and many other parts of the nation, Jefferson County Public Schools called off all outdoor activities for Wednesday afternoon scheduled to take place after 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Mayor Craig Greenberg will announce steps the city is taking to deal with the extreme heat.

A full week of 90-degree temperatures and humidity brings Louisville its most prolonged period of summer heat so far in 2023. Doctors anticipate a rise in cases of heat related ailments.

“As soon as we go from 90 to like 100, humidity is up, you can’t sweat as well when it’s humid outside,” Dr. Martin Huecker, UofL emergency room physician said. “And that’s where we’re going to see we expect like a big bump in patients coming in with this.”

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include fatigue, excessive sweating, nausea, muscle cramps, elevated heart rate, even fainting.

“Every day people come in, and even if it’s not their primary complaint, or finding people that are a bit overheated,” Dr. Huecker said. “We need to fan them. Just getting into a cold environment is going to help a lot of these folks.”

