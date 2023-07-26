Driver killed in Elizabethtown crash

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A morning crash in Hardin County has claimed the life of an Elizabethtown woman.

Elizabethtown police say the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 500 block of East Dixie Avenue. Investigators said it appears that a southbound Ford SUV crossed into the northbound lane and struck an oncoming flatbed truck.

Killed in the crash was the driver of the Ford, Sky Greathouse Williams, 29, of Elizabethtown. The driver of the flatbed truck was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries reported as serious.

The crash remains under investigation by Elizabethtown police.

