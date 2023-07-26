Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FCPS high school gets first female principal in its history

Fayette County Public Schools announced Dr. Kristy Field as the next head Principal of Tates Creek High School.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington high school is getting its first female principal.

Fayette County Public Schools announced Dr. Kristy Field as the next head Principal of Tates Creek High School.

They say Field has more than 23 years of experience in education and is in her ninth year with Fayette County Public Schools.

Field has mostly recently served as associate principal at Lafayette High School.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car speeds away after hitting Mead.
Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Ann Gotlib
Father who dedicated 40 years of life searching for missing daughter has died
Theft suspect
Bardstown police asking the public for help identifying theft suspect
Anchorage OIS scene
Domestic situation leads to officer-invovled shooting in Anchorage

Latest News

Courtesy: Kosair for Kids
Kosair for Kids hosting Christmas in July toy drive
GCCS students back for first day of class
LMPD investigating after 2 dead in separate early morning shootings
Greater Clark County Schools First Day
UPDATE: I-264 West in Shively reopens after fatal crash