FORECAST: Advisories in place as heat ramps up

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORIES in place Thursday & Friday; heat index near 105°

Isolated downpours possible today & tomorrow

Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds remains overhead through the afternoon as temperatures warm into the low 90s for highs. An isolated downpour can’t be ruled out this afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight into Thursday morning as our next system moves through the area. Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 70s.

Highs jump into the low to mid-90s tomorrow, but the humidity will make it feel like close to 100°. A Heat Advisory is in place along and north of the Ohio River. While a stray downpour is possible in the morning, the afternoon looks mainly dry. The warm and muggy weather remains Thursday night. Lows only ease into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

A Heat Advisory is in place for Friday as temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s for highs; the humidity will push the heat index to near 105°.

