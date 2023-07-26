FORECAST: Heat Advisory in place as hottest air of the year arrives

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heat Advisory - Most of WAVE Country Thursday and Friday

Air Quality Alert - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Louisville & Southern Indiana - Thursday

Scattered storms arrive late Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight thanks to a disturbance moving in from the northwest. Severe weather is not expected and not everyone will see the rain. It’ll be muggy and warm with lows in the 70s.

Thursday is a hot one with highs in the 90s and heat index values as high as 105°, triggering a Heat Advisory for many of us. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Thursday in Louisville and Southern Indiana. Rain chances look slim Thursday.

Thursday night is warm and very muggy with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s for most of us. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky and only an isolated shower chance overnight.

Friday will represent the peak of the heat for the week, and quite possibly the year as well. Highs will push into the upper 90s in more urban areas, propelling heat index values as high as 106° during the afternoon, keeping a Heat Advisory in place.

While Saturday still looks hot with mid 90s and heat index values near 100°, our attention will begin to shift toward an approaching cold front. This front will bring us scattered storms by Saturday night and some slightly cooler air for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

This brief break with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees will end by mid next week as highs again go solidly into the mid 90s.

