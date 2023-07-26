Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Heat Advisory in place as hottest air of the year arrives

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Advisory - Most of WAVE Country Thursday and Friday
  • Air Quality Alert - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Louisville & Southern Indiana - Thursday
  • Scattered storms arrive late Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight thanks to a disturbance moving in from the northwest. Severe weather is not expected and not everyone will see the rain. It’ll be muggy and warm with lows in the 70s.

Thursday is a hot one with highs in the 90s and heat index values as high as 105°, triggering a Heat Advisory for many of us. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Thursday in Louisville and Southern Indiana. Rain chances look slim Thursday.

Thursday night is warm and very muggy with lows only dropping into the mid to upper 70s for most of us. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky and only an isolated shower chance overnight.

Friday will represent the peak of the heat for the week, and quite possibly the year as well. Highs will push into the upper 90s in more urban areas, propelling heat index values as high as 106° during the afternoon, keeping a Heat Advisory in place.

While Saturday still looks hot with mid 90s and heat index values near 100°, our attention will begin to shift toward an approaching cold front. This front will bring us scattered storms by Saturday night and some slightly cooler air for the second half of the weekend and early next week.

This brief break with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees will end by mid next week as highs again go solidly into the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 12 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Most Read

A car speeds away after hitting Mead.
Surveillance video shows deadly hit-and-run of UofL student, LMPD looking for driver
Rodshad Bowser-Highsmith
Radcliff police arrest man in connection to Waffle House double homicide
Ann Gotlib
Father who dedicated 40 years of life searching for missing daughter has died
Anchorage OIS scene
Domestic situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Anchorage
Theft suspect
Bardstown police asking the public for help identifying theft suspect

Latest News

WAVE 12 p.m. - Weather - Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Dirt Bowl partners with UofL Health to give free health trainings
Heavy rain and flash flooding Tuesday left at least three cars trapped in Lake Forest.
Flash flooding impacts Lake Forest Parkway
Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR show delayed