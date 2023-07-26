Greater Clark County Schools return to the classroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday following Summer break.

From elementary to the high school level, students spent the first day getting back into the swing of things.

For some students, it was the first day of class ever, like for the kindergartners at Pleasant Ridge Elementary.

Principal Sara Porter has led the school for a decade, but this year is extra special. Her son Sheldon is her third and final child to go through Pleasant Ridge.

Porter said the school has been able to stay fully staffed despite a nationwide teacher shortage, citing the community feeling they’ve created that keeps retention rates so strong.

GCCS broke ground on the new Charlestown Elementary earlier in June, but that won’t be ready for a couple of years. When it is, Porter said it’ll only help students and teachers more.

”That classroom learning environment is so essential,” Porter said. “Daylight coming into the classroom definitely creates a brighter environment for learning. it creates a calmer atmosphere. Having preschool through fifth grade in the same building where we can collaborate from a preschool developmental age to fifth grade is exciting.”

Porter said of the 180 kindergartners this year, only a handful were at the school for pre-k. The school has dozens of more students than last year.

