Healthy baby boy delivered at Anchorage fire station thanks to firefighters

Newborn
Newborn(MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local couple was able to bring a healthy baby boy into the world thanks to the help of firefighters at Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS.

On July 20, the family was on their way to the hospital to deliver the baby when they realized they weren’t going to make it in time.

The couple called 911 as they pulled into fire station 36 while radio alerted crews to come to the front bay to deliver the baby.

A few minutes later, a baby boy was welcomed into the world, and the father was able to cut the cord.

The family is bringing the baby back to the station on Wednesday to reunite with the firefighters who helped deliver him.

Make Ends Meet: Impact of finances on marriage
