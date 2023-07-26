I-64 lane restrictions scheduled as Sherman Minton Bridge work continues

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There are some Interstate 64 lane restrictions scheduled as more work gets done on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

The Sherman Minton Renewal team is going to be adjusting the paint containment system and access points on the lower deck of the bridge.

According to a release, this is all set to be happening Friday night into Saturday morning:

I-64 Westbound : Left lane (lower deck) will be closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. Friday, July 28 through 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29.

I-264 Westbound ramp to I-64 Westbound : Closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. Friday, July 28 through 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29.

I-64 Eastbound: Right lane will be closed beginning on or after 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28. The lane closure will remain in effect until around 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, or until the completion of scheduled activities.

After this bridge work and through the Phase 3 construction duration, the Sherman Minton Renewal team said nightly lane closures of the top deck lane are anticipated each weekday. Times for lane closures can be accessed by clicking here, but the closures will generally be set from 10 p.m. at night until 6 a.m. the following morning. This closure will be restricting access to the New Albany exit ramp (Exit 123).

The Sherman Minton Renewal team wants drivers to use different routes when possible due to expected traffic delays, slow down through the work zones while obeying the traffic laws, and understand that all of this bridge work is dependent on the weather conditions of each day.

