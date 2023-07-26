Inflation Reduction Act aids in recovery of Green River endangered species

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, sets aside $62.5 million for recovery implementation efforts for 580 endangered species nationwide, including several species of endangered mussels in the Green River.

The main species of concern in the Green River is the Ring Pink. It’s a small species of mussel that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials say is extremely rare, and in recent years, has only appeared in the Green River.

While the Ring Pink is the main mussel species of interest for the project, it is not the only mussel species that officials hope to recover in the Green River.

“We have a lot of other listed species there, including species like the Sheep Nose, the Fan Shell, Rough PigToe, you know, they all have pretty unique names, but they’re critical for filtering the water and play a pretty significant role in holding together stream beds,” said Lee Andrews, an administrator for U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

Andrews says that the complete loss of these species could mean losing an essential ecosystem in Kentucky.

“You know, the Green River is really a jewel. It’s been considered, in the past by the Nature Conservancy and a number of other scientific groups, to be the most diverse watershed in the Ohio River System,” Andrews said.

With over $60 million funding 36 projects nationwide, the federal funding works to recover endangered species in four focal species groups such as freshwater mussels, pollinators, Hawaiian and Pacific Island plants, and southwest desert fish.

With this funding being announced near the 50-year anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, Andrews hopes that these initiatives fuel recovery for groups that have been historically underfunded.

“The real objective here is to try to make the Endangered Species Act work better so that we ultimately, hopefully, don’t have to put more species on the list and the ones that are on the list, hopefully, we can recover them,” said Andrews. “Hopefully, we can reduce their regulatory burden on folks across the country and within Kentucky.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.