JCPS school board makes no decision on Kentucky SB150 enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the deadline looms, there’s still no decision from JCPS on how they’ll enforce what critics call the state’s new anti-trans law.

On Tuesday, Board of Education members voted 3-3 on one of the policies presented to them, which means the motion failed.

JCPS has until August 15 to comply with new state rules on which restrooms and pronouns students can use.

The board skipped over voting for policy version one, which follows the state law closely, and went directly to voting for version two, which contradicts the law in a few places.

But not every board member was okay with how much version two opens the district up to lawsuits.

The main difference between the two policies is that version one expresses concern over the law, but still follows it.

Version two outright says the law violates Title IX, which is a law that bans sex-based discrimination in any school that receives federal funding.

More than 20 people signed up to address the school board, and to them, version two was by far the more popular choice.

“JCPS is very likely going to end up on the end of the lawsuit either way,” Serenity Johnson said to the board. “If the district is going to get sued, they might as well get sued for doing the right thing.”

“Please vote yes to version two,” said Greg Tichenor.

However, that could lead to legal problems for the district down the road.

“The recommendation of the superintendent and legal counsel is version one, and version two is not recommended for the superintendent and legal counsel,” said JCPS staff member Jonathan Lowe.

“There can be problems with not following legal guidance and interpretation,” said JCPS legal counsel Kevin Brown.

Board member Sarah McIntosh called the bill horrendous and mean-spirited but still had reservations.

“Version two scares me for what they would use it for to tear down our district,” McIntosh said.

She fears more laws will follow as retaliation to try and hurt the school district.

Board members James Craig and Chris Kolb have been on opposite sides of many discussions, but this time they agreed.

“My vote tonight will be for version two,” Craig said.

“I cannot vote for number one and am inclined to vote for number two,” Kolb said again.

The board voted three to three for version two, but four votes are needed to pass, so the motion failed.

After the vote, Craig requested the board to table the discussion until the federal government rules on Title IX regulations.

If they expand the definition of sex in those regulations, it would mean version two has a better standing against legal challenges.

That decision will come in October.

Before they could vote, the district’s legal counsel stepped in.

“I have an obligation to inform the board that the board is under an obligation by law that by August 15 of every year, policies must be in effect putting into place any statutes put into place in the previous session,” Brown said.

Brown said if they vote to hold off on the discussion, he and Superintendent Marty Pollio will come back to them, and urge them to take another shot at the issue.

The board then voted unanimously to tackle the issue in the future.

After the final vote, Chris Kolb read a pages-long motion that Dianne Porter summed as “continuing to embrace the students within JCPS.”

One board member voted to abstain and another voted it against it because of the amount of policy in it.

It passed four to two.

